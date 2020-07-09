Couple married by Rep. Riggleman speaking out about GOP convention process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Board of Elections recently extended the filing deadline to allow Republican Bob Good to appear on November’s ballot, but some in his party are still unhappy about the convention process that paved the way for his candidacy in the first place.
Some members of the Republican Party in Virginia took issue with 5th District Representative Denver Riggleman officiating a gay wedding, and worked to replace him on the ticket. Those efforts eventually led to the congressman’s ousting.
“I don’t think you can get more personal than, you know, ‘We hate that our congressman officiated your wedding so we’re going to try and get rid of him over it,‘” Rek LeCounte said.
Riggleman officiated the marriage of LeCounte and Alex Pisciarino in a July 2019 ceremony.
“His humor, his energy, his passion.. it’s just incredible. No one can match him,” Pisciarino said.
The celebrations soon turned into a year of headaches for the congressman. The Cumberland County Republican Committee voted no confidence in Riggleman, and Rappahannock County Republican Party in Virginia censured the congressman. It ended with a convention process in Lynchburg.
“You got to physically get to the single convention site, which in this case, could be up to five hours round trip. Like, if you’re someone from Fauquier County, in the northern most part of the district,” Pisciarino said.
5th District Republican Committee Chairman Melvin Adams says the only thing that was unusual this year was that voters had to stay in their cars to cast their ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is nothing unusual about having a convention.
“Since the 5th District is the largest district in Virginia - it’s larger than the state of New Jersey - I don’t care where we have it in the 5th, somebody’s going to have to come a long ways,” Adams said.
The couple claims the convention process prevented Republican voters in the commonwealth from being able to vote for a nominee.
“They chose a process in which the winner got fewer than 1,500 votes. That disparity is unreal, but that also was the point, because any process in which even a reasonable number of people would have participated by a normal primary participation points would have had many times more people than that, would have been much more accessible, would have had rules that everyone understood,” LeCounte said.
Adams disagrees.
“My responsibility is to make sure that everybody who runs has a fair equal platform. Every candidate that wants to run, and that everybody who registers to vote in our process, gets to cast their ballot. So, that’s what we did,” the chairman said.
A December 2019 study by the PEW Research Center says views about same-sex marriage are growing more positive . It found 41% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say same-sex marriage has had a positive effect, up from 34% in 2018.
Adams says Riggleman officiating a same-sex wedding was not a factor when deciding to have a convention, but the couple disagrees.
“This whole situation, ironically, shows the Republican Party has moved on and it’s important for folks to look towards the future,” LeCounte said.
As for the general election and the choice between Bob Good and Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb, several political insiders say the district’s race is now closer than had been expected and likely to draw national attention.
