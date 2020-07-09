Charlottesville’s Maupintown Film Festival offering movies online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A local film festival is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop it from sharing stories of African-American culture and history.
The Maupintown Film Festival kicks off Friday, July 10, and will run through the weekend.
The event, which usually takes place at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, will be held online this time. Nearly 20 different films focusing on stories of and about African-American women will be available to stream.
“I want the public to know the importance of understanding these stories, understanding the history, the culture, and be able to learn from these experiences. Being able to watch these films and learn from the experiences of the filmmaker and the folks in the films, the stories that are actually being told,” Maupintown Film Festival Founder Lorenzo Dickerson said.
A $20 pass allows you to stream all of the movies from the festival for the entire weekend. Click here for more info.
