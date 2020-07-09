Charlottesville police react to video of arrest on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are reacting tonight to a video being shared online. It shows an interaction between one of their officers and a man on the Downtown Mall, which has led to charges for the man and an internal investigation.
Video posted to Instagram Wednesday, July 8, appears to show an officer taking a man to the ground near central place on the pedestrian mall. The officer continues to hold the man down on the ground until several other officers arrive.
In a statement Thursday evening, Charlottesville police said they were responding to a 911 call about a man lying on the ground. Activists, including attorney Jeff Fogel, called on city police to release the officer’s body camera footage.
CPD provided that body camera video with Thursday’s statement. The partially redacted footage shows the exchange from the officer’s point of view.
Christopher Lee Gonzalez, 36, was arrested and charged with felony assault on an officer, disorderly conduct and being intoxicated in public. CPD says an internal affairs investigation has also been opened.
Man arrested on Charlottesville Downtown Mall - July 9, 2020
On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 5:34 p.m., a citizen called 911 to report a 45-year-old male on the ground at 200 W. Main Street. The Charlottesville Police Department, Charlottesville Fire Department, and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad responded to the scene and located an unresponsive male laying on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall.
During the encounter, Christopher Lee Gonzalez, a 36-year-old with no fixed residence, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for being intoxicated in public, a misdemeanor for obstruction of justice, and a felony for assault on a police officer.
In the interest of transparency and accuracy, the Charlottesville Police Department is releasing the arresting officer’s Body Worn Camera video.
While this is a criminal investigation and the subject is presumed innocent on all charges, an Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated by the Charlottesville Police Department related to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.
As this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment from the City of Charlottesville at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.