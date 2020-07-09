Charlottesville Mural Project announces 17 new interactive murals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patients at the UVA Health’s Department of Inpatient Psychiatry will be seeing different murals around the East wing of the UVA Medical Center.
The Charlottesville Mural Project aimed to bring healing and comfort to patients will now be adding 17 new interactive chalkboard murals created by artist Bolanle Adeboye.
The walls will be interactive for patients and their visitors to make their mark.
“This project allows these patients to kind of make their space their own and feel a sense of warmth and feel at home in the space that they’re inhabiting,” said Director of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Alan Goffinski.
The 17 murals will be completed during this month bringing creativity and engagement into the patients’ rooms.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.