Charlottesville area restaurants provide free dinner for Haven shelter guests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of overnight guests of the Haven staying at La Quinta Inn in Charlottesville got a free dinner Thursday evening.
Frontier Foods was among the local restaurants and businesses that provided the meals. Volunteers we spoke with say they’re happy to help any way they can.
“There’s been a tremendous response here in this community to volunteers who, like myself, are helping prepare foods or deliver foods,” said volunteer Lisa McRae.
Cville Community Cares, Cville DSA, and Cultivate Charlottesville are also working together to help make these free community meals possible.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.