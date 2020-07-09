Albemarle County School Board eyes updated confederate imagery policy, SRO policy

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is eyeing some dress code changes.
Thursday night, it voted to take the next step on plans to update the district’s dress code policy. If approved, the new rules would ban all clothing and displays of confederate imagery, swastikas, or other hate speech and symbols.
The updated language would read, “In addition, clothing and displays that demean or promote harassment or hatred toward an identifiable person or group based on race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, or disability, including, but not limited to, Confederate imagery and other symbols of hate and oppression, such as the swastika, cause substantial disruption to the educational environment and, therefore, are prohibited.”
The board is set to vote on the policy at its next meeting.
The move would build on a policy change in March 2019, when the symbols, lettering, or insignia associated with white supremacy, racial hatred, or violence were banned.
Thursday night, the school board also moved forward with a further review of its school resource officer policy in the wake of national unrest and calls to remove police officers from schools.
