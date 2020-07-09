ACC Olympic Sports delayed until at least September 1st

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Olympic sports teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference won’t be able to begin their season until September 1st, at the earliest.
The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors to give schools enough time to get competition protocols in place.
The start date applies to soccer, field hockey, volleyball, and cross country.
Last year, those teams at Virginia combined to compete in fourteen events in August, including exhibitions.
The women’s soccer team had two exhibitions and three regular season games before the calendar turned to September.
The schedules have not yet been released for this year, and all of the teams declined to address the ACC Announcement at this time.
Football is not impacted by the decision.
NC State and Louisville will play the first ACC game of the year on September 2nd.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to kickoff the season on September 7th against Georgia in Atlanta.
