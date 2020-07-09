ACC expected to play conference-only schedule in the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to play a conference-only schedule this fall.
That applies to all sports, including football.
The decision would mirror one made by the Big Ten, which became the first FBS conference to make the move on Thursday afternoon.
Playing only conference opponents will, in theory, give the leagues greater control, and the ability to make quick adjustments during the pandemic.
The Virginia football team will no longer open the season on September 7th against Georgia in Atlanta, however, they will still travel to Atlanta, as the Cavaliers will play at Georgia Tech in October.
Games against in-state foes VMI and Old Dominion have been canceled, as well as a home game against UConn.
With the first three non-conference games of the season eliminated, UVA would open the season on September 26th at Clemson, barring any further changes.
Virginia Tech was scheduled to host Penn State on September 12th in Blacksburg, but they will miss out on the marquee match-up, which would have been a quasi-homecoming for former Louisa County standout Brandon Smith.
The Hokies had four-straight non-conference games to start the season.
Their first ACC game is scheduled for October 3rd against Georgia Tech.
However, schedules for all of the teams will likely be adjusted, as the ACC accommodates partial-member Notre Dame, which plays an independent schedule in football.
Schedules for the Olympic sports haven’t been released yet, so they can make all their changes behind closed doors, but the ACC has announced they won’t be starting until at least September 1st.
