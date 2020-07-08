Weekly series aims to give adolescents, young adults space to discuss racial topics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Counseling Alliance of Virginia is giving young people a chance to to discuss some tough subjects.
Zuri Washington hosts the weekly series Community Conversations with Zuri. The goal is to have a safe place for people ages 14 to 20 to talk about race, inequality, and the impact of civil unrest due to white supremacists, systematic racism, and hate.
“What we want to achieve with this is we just want to have a space for young people all the way to adults to talk about what’s going on because they may not have people in the household to talk with,” he said.
Washington is supported by trained clinicians from the Counseling Alliance of Virginia to provide emotional support and care to the youths involved.
Conversations with Zuri take place every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.