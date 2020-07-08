TJHD: COVID-19 outbreak in progress at an Albemarle County assisted living facility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District says a spike of COVID-19 cases in Albemarle County includes a new outbreak in progress at the Heritage Inn Assisted Living Facility on Pantops.
The TJHD confirmed that the National Guard went to the facility on July 1 to conduct point prevalence testing on all staff and residents in response to an outbreak in progress. The number of positive cases is unknown.
On July 1, there were 407 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Albemarle County. One week later, on July 8, there are 498 total cases in the county, with 26 new cases reported within the last 24 hours.
TJHD spokesperson Kathryn Goodman says the outbreak at Heritage could be a contributor to this sudden spike in positive cases.
“It is why there’s a spike in numbers because of the positives that came from that,” she said. “I did confirm that Heritage Inn had point prevalence survey testing done on Wednesday, July 1.”
According to the Virginia Department of Health a point prevalence survey entails testing all individuals in a designated area of a facility on one day, whether or not they have symptoms.
"[The] National Guard came in and tested all of the staff and all residents for COVID-19," Goodman said.
So far there have been no positive case numbers, hospitalizations, or deaths reported. But the health district says it is a developing outbreak.
"Once the numbers are all confirmed and finalized, they should be on the VDH website as well, where you can see that the case is pending, Goodman said.
We reached out to the Heritage Inn Assisted Living Facility for comment. A staff member said it will be releasing an official statement Friday morning regarding the outbreak. The staff member also said that because Heritage is a memory care facility with dementia patients, they may have to retest a couple residents because it is difficult to get them to cooperate.
