Summer heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our hot and humid pattern will continue for the remainder of the week. Above normal temperatures and high humidity will make conditions feel uncomfortable. Meanwhile a developing area of low pressure to our south is gradually moving north. Some of the clouds associated with this system have already begun work across the region. Our late week will feature a better chance for showers and storms. Sunday appears to be the driest day this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: around 90
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid, Low: around 70
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Early shower, clearing, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 6os
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
