Summer heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our hot and humid pattern will continue for the remainder of the week. Above normal temperatures and high humidity will make conditions feel uncomfortable. Meanwhile a developing area of low pressure to our south is gradually moving north. Some of the clouds associated with this system have already begun work across the region. Our late week will feature a better chance for showers and storms. Sunday appears to be the driest day this weekend. Have a great and safe day !