Republican legislators call on Governor Northam to prioritize five days of in-school learning

“As an OB-GYN, I have spent the last four months counseling hundreds of women on how to safely raise their newborn babies during this pandemic,” Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, an OB-GYN in Henrico, said. “As a mother, I have seen the importance of school on a child’s well being and future. And as a working mother, I know first-hand the need for a safe, consistent place for children to go during the day and after school. The governor’s lack of a plan for our children and families is leaving all Virginians behind, and putting the careers, livelihoods, and futures of far too many people at risk.”