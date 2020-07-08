New Foothills Child Advocacy Center Director aims to reduce childhood abuse risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization aiming to help children who suffer from trauma and are victims of abuse now has a new director. As the new appointee, Cynthia Hurst is aiming to decrease the number of children trapped in abusive situations.
“I’m seeing things like 4-years-old, 8-years-old, 10-years-old. These weren’t just numbers these were children experiencing terrible things,” Hurst said.
Hurst began working as the new director on March 23, right in the middle of the pandemic. “With this opening up, the children are coming in more now unfortunately. We think we will see more as schools go back in the fall,” she said.
The organization serves as a place for kids suffering from abusive situations to tell their stories. The rates of kids speaking up are on the rise.
“We’re definitely experiencing adverse effects from the lockdown. It’s not what we would necessarily see when kids are home for the summer,” Hurst stated.
Todd Cabell is on the Foothills’ board and serves as treasurer.
“Children not being in those environments where mandatory reporters are and can help out and be aware and bring attention is a concern,” said Cabell.
As camps are shutdown and school plans in the air Hurst is worried for what’s to come. “We’re already seeing worst cases coming into the hospitals with domestic violence side of things,” she said.
In her first quarterly report as director, Hurst has seen a 43% increase in the number of kids reporting their stories.
“Normally they would tell a teacher, or a counselor, or their ballet instructor or someone, a friend, a neighbor, but they can’t do that right now,” she said.
Now that kids have less exposure to people outside their homes, Hurst wants everyone to know how to spot signs of abuse. “Children who may be experiencing abuse could be withdrawn. A previously exuberant child may be withdrawn and quiet. Their appearance may become less groomed, sometimes they are trying to look less attractive.”
“We will remain committed to providing first class care and support to them and their families,” Cabell said.
For any child suffering in silence, Hurst shares this piece of advice.
“Talk to someone you trust. Tell them as much as you feel safe telling them and ask them to please help you,” she said. “There are a lot of people watching this who would love to be ale to help you. Please reach out to them.”
As the new director, Hurst wants to expand childhood abuse prevention and reduce the number of kids coming into the center.
For information on how to report childhood abuse visit http://www.foothillscac.org.
