Crews remove Soldiers and Sailors monument in Richmond

City crews are removing the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill Wednesday, July 8. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 8, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 10:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City crews have removed the Soldiers and Sailors monument located on Libby Hill in Richmond.

The Soldiers and Sailors monument was unveiled on May 30, 1894, and was modeled after Pompey’s Pillar in Alexandria, Egypt.

Crews are preparing to remove the Soldiers and Sailors monument located in Libby Hill.
Crews are preparing to remove the Soldiers and Sailors monument located in Libby Hill. (Source: Marc Redmond)

The 100-foot-tall granite tower is made up of 13 blocks representing each state of the Confederacy.

The statue is a bronze figure of a non-specific private soldier from the Confederate Army. It cost $30,000, with $3,200 of it came from the General Assembly.

A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week.

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

