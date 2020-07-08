July Sizzle Continues. Few Storms Through the Late Week.

Watching an area of low pressure near the South Carolina coast that is forecast to move over the Outer Banks of North Carolina and off the Mid Atlantic coast by the end of the week. Much of the heavier rain with this system looks to remain east of our area, but some will work our way, mainly on Friday. If this system turns tropical as it moves off the coast, the next name for a storm is Fay. An approaching cold front this weekend will give rise to more scattered afternoon and evening storms. Daytime temperatures will remain hot along with humid conditions. Stay Cool!