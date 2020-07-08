July Sizzle Continues. Few Storms Through the Late Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid Summer conditions will continue the rest of the week. While coverage will vary, daily chances for storms will remain as well.
Watching an area of low pressure near the South Carolina coast that is forecast to move over the Outer Banks of North Carolina and off the Mid Atlantic coast by the end of the week. Much of the heavier rain with this system looks to remain east of our area, but some will work our way, mainly on Friday. If this system turns tropical as it moves off the coast, the next name for a storm is Fay. An approaching cold front this weekend will give rise to more scattered afternoon and evening storms. Daytime temperatures will remain hot along with humid conditions. Stay Cool!
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Stray PM showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid, Scattered showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Slight chance of a storm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s.
