Heatwave continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm and humid start to our day. While much of the area will be dry, hot and humid conditions will be widespread. High pressure to our east will bring in another day of above normal temperatures. meanwhile a developing area of low pressure to our south will begin to move north. Our late week will provide a better chance for widespread rain and storms. It appears Sunday will be the driest day this weekend. Have a great and safe day !