Heatwave continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm and humid start to our day. While much of the area will be dry, hot and humid conditions will be widespread. High pressure to our east will bring in another day of above normal temperatures. meanwhile a developing area of low pressure to our south will begin to move north. Our late week will provide a better chance for widespread rain and storms. It appears Sunday will be the driest day this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: around 90
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid, Low: around 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday : Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60
