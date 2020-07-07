Heatwave continues

Tracking low pressure

July 8, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 7:49 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm and humid start to our day. While much of the area will be dry, hot and humid conditions will be widespread. High pressure to our east will bring in another day of above normal temperatures. meanwhile a developing area of low pressure to our south will begin to move north. Our late week will provide a better chance for widespread rain and storms. It appears Sunday will be the driest day this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid, Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Friday : Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60

