Gov. Northam asks Virginia schools to change names, mascots named after Confederate soldiers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam wrote a letter to all the schools located in the commonwealth to change the names and mascots named after Confederate soldiers.
“When those names reflect our broken and racist past, they also perpetuate the hurt inextricably woven into this past,” Gov. Northam wrote in a letter. “When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism, and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own.”
The governor also says the financial costs of changing school names are minimal compared to the generations that suffered through American slavery, the Confederacy, the Jim-Crow era, massive resistance and contemporary manifestation of systemic racism like the school to prison pipeline.
