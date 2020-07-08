Charlottesville-based funeral service removing outdoor morgue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An outdoor morgue at a downtown Charlottesville funeral home is going away.
Hill & Wood Funeral Service told NBC29 Wednesday, July 8, that it will remove the outdoor morgue unit by the end of the week. The business has already taken down the fence placed around the unit.
The funeral home got the unit back in April as a proactive measure in case the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic overwhelmed the area.
Fortunately, it was never used.
“We were able to go ahead and use the time while this unit was here to rework our facilities inside and some of our procedures so that we have additional capacity should the need arise,” Hill & Wood Funeral Service Vice President Stephen Christianson said. “We feel confident we no longer need this here.”
Hill & Wood Funeral Service says now that it has the infrastructure in place, it will be easy to bring the unit back in the future if the need arises.
