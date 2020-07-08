Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA receives grant to care for older dogs in need of homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senior dogs at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA have something big to wag about.
The shelter received a grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization to ensure no old dog leaves this world alone and without a loving home.
Angie Gunter, the executive director of the SPCA, says the grant will help the shelter care for their favorite underdogs. Puppies and younger canines often get adopted faster than seniors.
“They deserve a chance, just like puppies and kittens and everything else so it’s really helpful for us because often times the senior animals stay here longer than most,” Gunter said. “It takes a little bit longer to find them a home so this really helps to support us financially in making sure these animals are well-cared for until we find their home.”
One senior dog that is still looking for a home is Jenny, pictured below. She has been at the shelter for over eight months.
To look into adopting a pet, visit https://caspca.org/adopt/adopt-a-dog/?fbclid=IwAR1EyZyCoaYkSuCModMYp_XEpX1mMC6qCBcs4gozfAcsuCchusTjVlgjOkA
