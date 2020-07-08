Albemarle County holds virtual discussion about Court Square and Confederate statue

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has started the process of evaluating the future of its Confederate monument, and although the formal public hearing is weeks away, the county has asked for voices to be heard.
The ‘Johnny Reb’ statue, which features a uniformed Confederate soldier, has fueled many debates. The county used the opportunity to bring people together, virtually, to discuss its future.
“Today is not solution-oriented,” said Emily Kilroy, the county’s communications director. “It’s really about the dialogue and for us to hear from you what’s important.”
Dialogue among residents lead to some understanding.
“I think we all agreed that the story of the Confederacy, post-Civil War, is what’s dominant because that’s what you see first when you come through the front entrance,” Edward Brooks said after participating in the group discussion.
“What’s there now is incoherent and incohesive and has nothing to do with the main purpose of the square which has to do with justice,” Ron Povich, another participant, said.
The fate of the statue is in the hands of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley is praising their action.
“I think that the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is doing exactly the right thing,” Hingeley said. “They’re having a public hearing and receiving comments, and they are going to be deliberating before they make a decision on the statue.”
Hingeley also shares some of the beliefs that were expressed to the county online.
“The statue needs to come down,” he said. There are people who argue ‘let’s keep the statues, it’s part of history, it’s a heritage monument’. That’s just not true.”
“It was erected in 1909,” Hingeley continued, “which we know from history is the time when white supremacy was reinstituted in the South, and really across a lot of places in our country.”
Participants in the discussion were grateful for the opportunity.
“I think we actually really appreciate it because we had very different views,” Frank Dukes said. “And we rarely get a chance actually to hear people out on why we have those different views and different histories.”
The discussions will continue, as the formal public hearing on the possible removal of the monument isn’t scheduled until August 6.
