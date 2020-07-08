Albemarle Co. buffet reopens with new restrictions in place

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County buffet is back open Wednesday, July 8, with some new changes to help keep people safe.
The Wood Grill Buffet on Branchlands Boulevard ceased indoor dining back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers are now allowed back inside, but they’re required to wear masks and use disposable gloves, which are provided at the buffet.
The dining area is operating at 50% occupancy, and are also tables spaced out to help maintain social distancing.
Folks can also download am app that will notify them when their table is ready so they don’t have to wait inside.
Justin Proffitt, a co-owner and manger of the restaurant, says feedback from customers has been great.
‘We’ve had a few that said they will stick to the curbside until everything goes back to normal,” he said. “Overall, we’ve had a lot of great feedback, and a lot of loyal customers, and we are very proud."
Wood Grill Buffet will remain closed on Mondays so that staff can give the restaurant a thorough cleaning, and make any necessary reconfiguration.
