AG Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Herring says Virginia’s rape kit backlog has been eliminated in a news conference Wednesday morning, making it only the seventh state to do so.
As part of Attorney General Herring’s initiatives, 2,665 previously untested rape kits have been tested, including kits that had gone untested for decades.
The PERK testing initiative, costing $3.4 million, is one part of Attorney General Herring’s larger effort to change the culture around sexual violence in Virginia.
As a result of eliminating Virginia’s untested kit backlog:
- 2,665 kits were tested
- 851 DNA profiles have been uploaded into CODIS, the national Combined DNA Index System
- 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation
- At least one charge after identification through the PERK backlog project, with more anticipated as localities, continue to reopen and investigate cases
“Virginia’s backlog of untested rape kits has been completely eliminated, and it is never coming back,” Attorney General Herring said. “Eliminating this backlog has been a long time coming, and it has taken a lot of work, but it means a wrong has been righted, that justice is closer for more survivors and that Virginia is a safer place.”
As part of this process, Attorney General Herring, DFS, and a steering committee of law enforcement, prosecutors, healthcare providers, and victim advocates created and executed a plan to safely transport thousands of untested kits to a private lab for testing in a way that preserved the integrity of the evidence for use in future criminal cases.
Once testing was completed, developed DNA profiles were sent to DFS for review and eligible profiles were uploaded into CODIS, and DFS reported any hits back to local agencies for further investigation.
This process remains ongoing as agencies re-review cases in light of this new DNA evidence.
