ACPD: Stony Point Road crash results in fatality

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 12:17 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020, ACPD responded to a two-vehicle crash on Stony Point Road, in the vicinity of Echo Valley Road (Route 641). When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles had collided. The driver of one vehicle sustained minor injuries. The other driver, Linda Beasley of Orange County, died at the scene, she was not wearing a seat belt.