ACPD: Stony Point Road crash results in fatality

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say an Orange County woman died at the scene of a crash on Stony Point Road Friday, July 3.
The Albemarle County Police Department announced Wednesday, July 8, that officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:17 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say Linda Beasley was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Albemarle County Police Department says this is the sixth traffic fatality this year.
07/08/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 12:17 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020, ACPD responded to a two-vehicle crash on Stony Point Road, in the vicinity of Echo Valley Road (Route 641). When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles had collided. The driver of one vehicle sustained minor injuries. The other driver, Linda Beasley of Orange County, died at the scene, she was not wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the sixth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.
