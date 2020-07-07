Waynesboro adds Text-2-911 Feature

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro emergency dispatchers now have the ability to receive emergency text messages.
Called Text-2-911, the technology allows anyone with a text-capable cellphone to report an emergency by putting 911 in the “To” box of the message. Dispatchers can also receive pictures, and the system is supported by all major carriers.
Phone calls are still the preferred method of reporting an emergency.
Waynesboro is the latest Virginia locality to add this reporting feature as cities and counties look to make it easier for people to get help in an emergency.
Waynesboro City Release July 7, 2020
The City of Waynesboro Emergency Communications Center has added the capability of receiving 911 Emergency Calls by Text. Commonly referred to as Text-2-911, this technology allows anyone with a text capable cell phone to text 911 to report an emergency when making a voice call is not possible. This is accomplished by entering 911 in the To: box in your message app on your cell phone, typing your messaging, and tapping send. Once the call is received the 911 dispatcher can text with you. Pictures can be sent if they are available and if your carrier allows that feature for Text-2-911. Not all carriers do. The Text-2-911 feature is enabled for all major carriers, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and their subsidiaries on cell towers that provide service in the City of Waynesboro. If you are in an area where Text-2-911 is not available you will receive a bounce back message indicating that the service is not available in your current location and to make a voice call to 911. Text-2-911 also provides the dispatcher with your cell phone number and your location.
The preferred method for contacting 911 in an emergency is to dial 911 and talk with the dispatcher whenever possible. It allows for faster processing and more detailed information sharing. In situations where a caller is unable to talk such as a domestic violence situation or if the caller is hearing impaired, text will be available. This new feature is very beneficial for the hearing impaired community as it will eliminate the need for those callers to go through the relay center or to be at home or work and use a landline phone with a TTY device to make a call.
The National Emergency Number Association or NENA has developed the following slogan for Text-2-911
“9-1-1: Call if You Can, Text if You Can’t”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.