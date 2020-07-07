Virginia Gators swim program adds new team in Crozet/Waynesboro

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the top swim programs in the commonwealth is expanding its footprint, as the Virginia Gators have announced a new team forming to serve the Crozet/Waynesboro area.
Rob Rule will be the team’s head coach, while Alex Rayle will be the Head Senior Coach.
“The swimming in Central Virginia is great,” says Rayle. “I think there is a ton of potential in the area.”
The Virginia Gators have teams in Roanoke, Harrisonburg, and Charlottesville.
“What we’re doing in the Charlottesville community poses a great opportunity for the swimming community,” says Rayle. “I think each coaches role in the organization is pivotal in making that happen, and this is where I feel like I can make the biggest difference for the Virginia Gators.”
Rob Rule spent the last three years as the head coach at Wilson Memorial High School, and says he’s excited to be the new head coach of the Crozet/Waynesboro Gators.
“They have a fantastic reputation, as far as being a top-quality swim team,” says Rule. “They’ve ranked in the Top 25 of all USA swim teams pretty much every year they’ve been in existence. They’ve had Olympic Trial qualifiers, every four years.”
The Gators officially start in September.
They’re hoping to get in the pool for a preseason in August,if possible.
Rule says, “It’s going to be interesting starting up this year with COVID-19, and trying to extremely flexible, and hoping the parents will be extremely flexible, which they have so far. So we’re excited.”
All of the information for the Crozet/Waynesboro team can be found on the Virginia Gators of Charlottesville website.
The team will have an informative Zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 8th at 5:00 PM.
