VDOT: Rt. 726 bridge replacement project begins July 7

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers should expect detours to be in place for nearly a year so that crews can replace a one-lane bridge over Totier Creek in Albemarle County.
The project to replace the 88-year-old Route 726 (James River Road) bridge kicked off Tuesday, July 7. Plans for the new bridge include a concrete deck, and expanding it to accommodate two lanes of traffic.
The bridge is closed to through traffic, with detours set up on James River Rd., Langhorne Road, and Route 6 (Irish Road).
The $1.1 million project’s fixed completion date is set for April 5, 2021.
More information can be found at the project page on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.
