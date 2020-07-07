UVA Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center Trailblazer Retires After 3 Decades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An advocate against sexual assault and violence is retiring from the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center at the University of Virginia.
For nearly three decades, Claire Kaplan helped provide sexual assault awareness and necessary training at UVA. She worked with sexual assault survivors and domestic violence victims.
“It’s really hard not to make it personal. It’s really hard to not go home at night and think about all of that,” she said. “Violence of this kind is a symptom of a deeper problem in our culture and this is going to require everyone to take a look at that.”
Kaplan was hired in 1991 for a part-time position at the Women’s Center. That eventually led to a full-time position and career in gender violence and social change.
“As a victim advocate at the University, I worked with a lot of survivors over the years, many of whom just came to talk to me or maybe that got counseling,” said Kaplan.
Tamara Dias, a UVA alumna, had the chance to work alongside Kaplan in the Women’s Center during her time as an undergraduate.
“I think at times it can be difficult when you’re working in a field like this, it can be really overwhelming, but Claire never lets us see any of that,” said Dias. “She has been an educational resource so we can have those difficult conversations.”
Kaplan believes people need to be more empathetic to help solve some of the toughest issues facing the country. “We would have a better world because people would understand, for example, why ‘Black Lives Matter’ matters. We’re talking about people who experience centuries of trauma,” she said.
Gender and Violence and Social Change intern Komal Kamdar was inspired by the work Kaplan did on a daily basis.
“On a college campus, sexual assault honestly isn’t endemic, it’s a problem,” said Kamdar. “I don’t think the Women’s Center would be the resource it is today without her. She’s inspired me to want to pursue more Title IX policy work in my future and work with sexual assault survivors.”
Kaplan wants survivors to keep in mind that they are not alone in this fight. “It can be very painful, it could be very difficult, but it could show to those who have had these experiences they are in very good company. There are a lot of wonderful people who will have their backs,” she said.
For those looking to spark change, Kaplan advises them to keep fighting for what they believe in.
“There’s a long view and you have the big picture ahead of you, but try to keep in mind the small victories that keep you going,” she said.
