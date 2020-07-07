Take it easy !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and steamy for the remainder of the week. Each day will feature a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure to our south is expected to move north. Based on the current track, a more widespread rain event is expected later this week into the weekend. Temperatures will remain hot into early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, shower a storm, High: low 90
Tonight: Evening t-shower, fog, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain andd storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around...Low: around 70
