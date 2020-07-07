Summer sizzle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog and clouds will eventually lift allowing sunshine to warm conditions across our area. It will be another day with above normal temperatures. As we go through the late afternoon and evening hours a few scattered storms are expected. This unsettled, hot and humid pattern will remain in place for the rest of the week. We are tracking an area of low pressure to our south. This low will bring a better chance for widespread rain across central Virginia and the valley later this week. Have a great and safe day !