Summer sizzle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog and clouds will eventually lift allowing sunshine to warm conditions across our area. It will be another day with above normal temperatures. As we go through the late afternoon and evening hours a few scattered storms are expected. This unsettled, hot and humid pattern will remain in place for the rest of the week. We are tracking an area of low pressure to our south. This low will bring a better chance for widespread rain across central Virginia and the valley later this week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening t-shower, patchy fog, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
