Shenandoah Valley Airport launches #SHDcares Initiative

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Valley Airport launched new procedures and terminal updates as airports begin to see passengers again during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The #SDHcares program was developed with passenger safety and comfort in mind, while also following CDC guidance to keep passengers and aviation professionals safe, according to a press release.
“As passengers begin to resume travel we know that safety is at the forefront of their minds throughout the trip” says Greg Campbell, executive director for the airport. “The new additions we have made as part of the #SHDcares initiative are very complementary to the procedures in place from our partners with SkyWest and United to keep passengers safe in the air.”
Passengers can expect the following when visiting the Shenandoah Valley Airport:
- Enhanced cleaning procedures: Cleaning routines have been increased for high-touch surface areas and staff is using an electrostatic sprayer to regularly disinfect all surface areas, including those that are difficult to reach with manual cleaning.
- Floor markers and signage: Visual reminders encouraging passengers to observe proper social distancing are located throughout the terminal and screening area.
- Protective shields: Customer service counters and gate areas are equipped with acrylic shields for maximum protection of passengers and staff.
- Hand sanitizer: Extra wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the terminal for passenger convenience. SHD is also providing travel-size containers of hand sanitizer to passengers at the security checkpoint.
- Face coverings: Per state of Virginia and CDC guidelines for public spaces, all airline and airport staff members in the passenger terminal will wear face coverings. United Airlines also requires face coverings for passengers.
