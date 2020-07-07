Albemarle County planners deny application for Breezy Hill development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County planners denied an application for a potential new housing development in the county during a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
The Breezy Hill Development would have been in the Rivanna Village development area east of Charlottesville, and potentially created 160 new housing units.
The project would have also rezoned 84 acres from rural to R-4 residential.
The public got the chance to weigh in on the development. Many community members expressed concerns about the project due to the traffic impacts.
"There was a recent Albemarle County community survey that showed that 46% of respondents believe that a quality of life in the county in five years will not be as good as it is now. And one of the main factors in that belief is increasing traffic problems attached to increasing development." Dennis Odinov, a community member who opposes the development, stated.
County staff also recommended denial of the application for several factors, including increased residential density which goes against the master plan.
