Plans to rename Murray High School are being put on hold

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -After hours of discussions Tuesday afternoon, the group tasked with renaming Murray High School is deciding to put their plans on hold.
The Community Advisory Committee is asking Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Haas if they can wait to rename the school.
The committee came to a unanimous agreement to spend the next few months digging into the local history and understanding the space where the building resides.
They plan to involve members of the Rose Hill Community to learn more about the school's history.
Murray High School merged with Community Public Charter School earlier this year.
Murray High School was set to become Rose Hill Community School. However, after discovering that the land upon which the school is located once was the site of Rose Hill Plantation, the Community Advisory Committee decided to change course and pick a new name.
Students will also be able to research and provide feedback this fall.
“We had opportunities to reach out to our students with surveys and sessions for them to give feedback, but our school is completely focused on project-based learning, and that is exactly what this renaming process is all about,” Community Advisory Committee facilitator Stephanie Passman said.
The group plans to meet again in August to facilitate next steps in the naming process, but has no deadline on when they will settle on a name.
