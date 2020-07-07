July Heat Wave Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid Summer conditions will continue the rest of the week. While coverage will vary, daily chances for storms will remain as well.
Watching an area of low pressure over the southeast that is forecast to move toward and off the Mid Atlantic coast by the end of the week. Much of the heavier rain with this system looks to remain east of our area. An approaching cold front this weekend will give rise to more scattered afternoon and evening storms. Daytime temperatures will remain hot along with humid conditions. Stay Cool!
Tonight: Stray evening t-shower. Mostly clear, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, stray PM storm possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Few PM showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.
