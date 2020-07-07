Health officials fielding mask violation complaints in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As restrictions loosen in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, and summer fun picks up, a lot of people across the commonwealth are shedding their face masks.
The Virginia Department of Health has fielded over 3,000 mask complaints in the state since the start of the statewide mask mandate.
Several of those complaints are coming from people in central Virginia.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) wants to remind everyone that mask wearing is vital now more than ever as more people go out in public.
TJHD says it is working diligently to sort through a sea of mask violation complaints from the past few weeks in order to stay ahead of the curve.
“We have received quite an abundance of mask violation complaints,” TJHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said. “We’re trying to follow up on them as quickly as we can.”
If a violation is reported, the first step is talking to a manager, or making a site visit to the establishment in question.
“We’ll follow up to see, you know, if the mask violation is true and what kind of educational resources we can provide them with to make sure that they’re implementing the policy,” Goodman said.
Goodman says the majority of the complaints are aimed towards restaurants.
“In the situation of pandemic we do have a little bit more authority when it comes to restaurants,” she said. “We are working closely with them”
However, TJHD is not looking to shut down restaurants, or get anyone in trouble. Instead, it is providing support.
“We want to make sure that businesses know what the policy is, that they have the resources to implement it before we would do any violation or termination,” Goodman said.
If a business or organization is struggling to supply masks, TJHD is willing to help: “We’ll provide them with the resources available in the community,” Goodman added.
Staff with TJHD are also taking initiative out in the community beyond just businesses. Many have attended protests and other events in order to hand out masks.
“It’s important that while you’re getting out and we enter into this new phase in Virginia that people continue to wear face masks,” Goodman said. “It’s going to be really helpful for us in preventing the spread, especially as we lead into the fall with schools opening.”
If you want to submit a mask violation complaint with the Thomas Jefferson Health District, Goodman advises calling the Virginia Department of Health hotline at 1-877-ASK-VDH3. TJHD will receive all complaints in a condensed report weekly.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.