Cville360 discusses COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ryan McKay with the Thomas Jefferson Health District took part in the Charlottesville’s latest episode of Cville360.
The public access show focused on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, July 7, and talked about the number of recent cases in the health district and nation.
Viewers had a chance to ask questions on several topics, including schools reopening and test result times.
“So, I think it’s important that the public know we have local experts who are working on the front lines on this pandemic, and to know who those people are. So, Ryan McKay for today is our Dr. Fauci. So let’s get him in front of the community and let them ask questions directly,” Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said.
Click here to watch Tuesday’s broadcast.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.