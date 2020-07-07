LIVE: Crews begin removal of JEB Stuart statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a city employee, preparations are taking place for the General JEB Stuart statue to be removed.
General JEB Stuart was in Patrick County, Virginia on Feb. 6, 1833 and died at the age of 31 in Richmond on May 12, 1864, after being mortally wounded in the Battle of Yellow Tavern.
The JEB Stuart statue was first erected on May 30, 1907, following Stuart’s death.
The statue is a 22-foot bronze monument with a young Stuart halting his horse from full stride.
According to crew members, once the Stuart statue is removed, it will be laid on its side, similar to Stonewall Jackson’s removal due to the height.
The statue base is of Virginia granite and is in the shape of a sloping hill.
More equipment to remove the statue should be arriving within the next hour.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
