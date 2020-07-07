Committee recommends Lakeside as new name for Sutherland Middle School

Wood said she especially was appreciative of the thoughtful work and dedication of the committee volunteers even in the midst of the public meeting restrictions brought about by COVID-19 health protections. “Our volunteers were determined to get this right as demonstrated in their three public surveys and two public meetings,” she said. “I am grateful for their work. We were fortunate to have benefited from such an outstanding team of students, parents and staff and we look forward to the momentum this will provide in coming together to build the future success of our school,” she said.