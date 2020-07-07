Charlottesville murder victim, Yeardley Love, memorialized with statue outside US Lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia lacrosse player who was murdered in 2010 is now memorialized with a statue outside of US Lacrosse headquarters.
The statue of Yeardley Love with a lacrosse stick in hand stands in Sparks, MD.
Love was killed in Charlottesville by her on-and-off boyfriend George Huguely. He is serving more than two decades behind bars and continues to appeal his second-degree murder conviction.
The One Love Foundation was founded in Love’s memory to raise awareness and prevent relationship abuse.
