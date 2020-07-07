Charlottesville murder victim, Yeardley Love, memorialized with statue outside US Lacrosse

A statue of Yeardley Love stands outside US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, MD. (Source: US Lacrosse)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia lacrosse player who was murdered in 2010 is now memorialized with a statue outside of US Lacrosse headquarters.

The statue of Yeardley Love with a lacrosse stick in hand stands in Sparks, MD.

The plaque reads, "In honor of Yeardley Reynolds Love who exemplified kindness throughout her life and continues to inspire us all through the work of the One Love Foundation."
Love was killed in Charlottesville by her on-and-off boyfriend George Huguely. He is serving more than two decades behind bars and continues to appeal his second-degree murder conviction.

The One Love Foundation was founded in Love’s memory to raise awareness and prevent relationship abuse.

