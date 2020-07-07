Charlottesville architecture firm creates renderings for socially distant classrooms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-based architecture firm VMDO, has created renderings for potential classrooms to better respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The document we worked on is just taking all of that guidance from CDC and stuff and applying it to different typologies,” VMDO Director of Sustainability Michelle Amt said.
VMDO has created two classroom renderings for the American Institute of Architects initiative titled Reopening America: strategies for safer buildings.
“If you follow the CDC guidelines of six feet between desks, you end up with instead of 20 kids per classroom you end up with 12, 11,” Amt said.
While everything might looks good on paper, there’s more to the equation: “When you talk six feet between students, that is also a different thing at the kindergarten-through-four level verses a high school level,” Amt said. “K through four are going to be moving around a lot more.”
Keeping everyone spread out leads to lecture-style teaching, which can create difficulties in learning.
“The thing you’re losing in this is all the small group work and breaking down the class,” Amt said. “This is a straight-lecture format, which is not always the best learning environment.”
COVID-19 is reshaping many aspects of classroom design.
“The way its affecting school design, we had right up until this, we had all this project-based learning and small groups, and they’re all together and that rubbing up against one another is kind of part of being part of the community,” Amt said.
