Castle Hill Cider to donate proceeds to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Castle Hill Cider is donating 10% of proceeds from the sale of its All Hopped Up Cider to the Blue Ridge Food Bank.
Castle Hill Cider General Manager Rob Campbell says they just want to keep giving back to the community.
“We hope to keep giving them checks every month. We love big checks, and we love to give them to help out our community,” he said.
Campbell says a portion of Castle Hill Cider’s in-house sales will also go to the food bank.
