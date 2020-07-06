Virginia State Police investigate fatal Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday weekend started with tragedy in Augusta County, where a crash killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.
Virginia State Police say a 2014 Lexus GS and a motorcycle crashed around 5:18 p.m. along the 2200 block of Lyndhurst Road (Route 664), near Route 631.
Witnesses reported the Lexus ran of the right side of the road, over corrected into the oncoming lane, hitting a motorcycle head on, then ran off the left side of the road hitting an embankment and overturned.
The operator of the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Timothy W. Painter, 57, of Waynesboro, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Lexus, Brandon D. Galloway, 25, of Waynesboro was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. He was wearing a seatbelt.
A 2006 Harley-Davidson FXDLI, that was also traveling west on Lyndhurst Road, ran off the right side of the road in order to avoid colliding with the Lexus and hit a highway sign. The driver, Roger L. Holmes, 50, of Waynesboro, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet.
Galloway has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Lyndhurst Road was closed while police investigated. It reopened around 8:30 p.m.
Virginia State Police are still investigating the accident.
