UVA football players return to Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is back on Grounds.
The team began arriving this weekend for ‘Voluntary Activity.’
Everyone was wearing a mask, and tests were administered by the UVA Health System.
Senior defensive tackle Richard Burney was among the players to return.
The Cavaliers will continue with voluntary workouts until July 15th, when ‘Required Activity’ begins.
That will consist of eight hours of conditioning and film, before getting bumped up to twenty after ten days, and also include walk-through’s.
Training Camp begins on August 9th.
If everything goes as planned, Virginia is scheduled to kick off the season on September 7th against Georgia in Atlanta.
