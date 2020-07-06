UVA doctors stress the effect people’s actions have on the spread of coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors from the University of Virginia says people's actions can have a profound effect on the spread of the coronavirus, that is even if the government does not call for tighter restrictions or lock downs.
Dr. Peter Kasson of the UVA School of Medicine says individual actions like wearing a mask, working from home, and social distancing can keep people healthy, no matter what restrictions are put in place.
“Actions and responsibility matter. It’s the job of the government and the public health authorities to provide leadership in that regard, but it comes down to individuals to implement this,” he stated.
Kasson also says it’s important to remember the virus does not go on vacation and will continue to worsen if people ignore safety precautions.
