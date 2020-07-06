Tracking Pop-up Showers and Thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up the hottest day of the year so far for Charlottesville. Highs temperatures reached 97 degrees before scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms formed during the afternoon and early evening hours. A few reports of wind damage in the Shenandoah Valley and central Virginia.
A smaller chance of rain on Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time.
Heat wave conditions persist across central Virginia this week.
The overall weather pattern does not change much for the new week. Hazy, hot and humid with a scattering of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
A low pressure area over the Southeast U.S. may enhance our shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk later this week.
Monday night: Any lingering shower/storm will fade away. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid. A small chance for a shower and thunderstorm. Most areas look to remain rain free. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest breeze.
Tuesday overnight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Wednesday through the weekend: Hazy, hot and humid with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. The best rain chances will be during the afternoon and early evening hours.
