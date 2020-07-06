Staunton City Hall readying to reopen

The public is encouraged to continue use of the city drop box, pay by phone option and electronic methods that can be accessed on the Staunton website to conduct business to the greatest degree possible. Those citizens who must visit City Hall or the Administration Building in person will be encouraged to wear a face covering and to follow instructions posted on signs to help maintain physical distancing for the safety of the public and of city employees. Additional details concerning building operations will be released to the public on Friday, July 10 and will be available on the website at that time.