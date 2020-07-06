Staunton City Hall readying to reopen

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Hall and the Irene Givens Administration Building are set to reopen July 13.
Employees were back in City Hall on Monday getting used to some new safety procedures so they’re ready for the public in just one week.
People will be asked to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks, but masks dispensers will be on site with sanitizer available as well.
The city is encouraging the public to continue to do what they can from home.
“They don’t have to come into City Hall to conduct business if they don’t want to,” stated Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard. “There’s other ways that we have put in place during the time that we were closed to allow folks different ways to engage with city staff and to do the business.”
In-person City Council meetings start this Thursday, but citizens can still participate virtually if they'd like.
The city is still working on a plan to reopen the Staunton Public Library fully in a way that’s safe for everyone.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 6, 2020
STAUNTON ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF CITY HALL ON JULY 13
The City of Staunton announces the reopening of City Hall and the Irene Givens Administration Building to the public on Monday, July 13. The city is ready to cautiously resume in-person services in these two city facilities with safety restrictions and limitations in place, consistent with guidance issued by the federal and state governments.
The public is encouraged to continue use of the city drop box, pay by phone option and electronic methods that can be accessed on the Staunton website to conduct business to the greatest degree possible. Those citizens who must visit City Hall or the Administration Building in person will be encouraged to wear a face covering and to follow instructions posted on signs to help maintain physical distancing for the safety of the public and of city employees. Additional details concerning building operations will be released to the public on Friday, July 10 and will be available on the website at that time.
“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our customers as we have provided services using alternative methods during this challenging time,” said City Manager Steve Rosenberg. “While we are pleased to reopen our offices to conduct essential in-person business, we strongly encourage the continued use of these alternatives to provide the highest level of protection to our community.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.