Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Morricone's style was sparse, made of memorable tunes and unusual instruments and arrangements. His music punctuated the long silences typical of the Spaghetti Westerns, with the characters locked in close-ups, staring at each other and waiting for their next moves. The coyote howl, harmonicas and eerie whistling of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" became Morricone's trademark and one of the most easily recognizable soundtracks in cinema.