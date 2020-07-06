Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hot and humid air mass will be with us for the upcoming week. As humidity and temperatures rise our daily chances for scattered storms will stick around. Some of the storms that develop can cause gusty wind and small hail. Keep the umbrella close by, and have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storm, areas of fog, Low:low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
