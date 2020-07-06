Murray High School’s new name is being overhauled after association with plantation discovered

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The committee assigned to rename Murray High School is going back to the drawing board after receiving criticism on the new name they planned to use in the fall.
After about a three months process and getting more than 100 names from a public survey, a committee chose to rename Murray, Rose Hill Community School, but some research into the name’s history is causing issues for the school’s future.
After discussing that the land upon which the school is located once was the site of Rose Hill Plantation, the Community Advisory Committee decided to change course and pick a new name.
The county’s new school was established in February when the School Board approved the merger of the division’s charter middle school, the Community Public Charter School, and its charter high school, Murray.
The new name was meant to honor both the community where it sits and the first occupants of a school on the site, which was called Rose Hill Elementary School.
“There were famous educators, Ms. Preston is a local educator who taught in this very building and we really sought to honor the tradition and importance of this school,” Community Advisory Commitee facilitator Stephanie Passman said.
The committee will meet Tuesday to discuss next steps, but the committee’s facilitator says there is no rush to pick a new name as they want to make sure it is a comprehensive, inclusive process.
