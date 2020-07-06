Lock and barricade found at entrance of UVA cemetery with Confederate memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With nationwide attention drawn toward Confederate monuments and memorials, there appears to be additional security in front of one memorial in Charlottesville.
A lock and barricade were seen at the entrance at the University of Virginia’s Confederate cemetery. Jalane Schmidt, a professor at UVA pointed this out on Twitter.
A University spokesperson released a statement about the decision, writing:
“Following an incident in Portsmouth in which a man was critically injured by a falling statue, the University Police Department, in coordination with Facilities Management, began assessing the structural integrity of a number of statues. As part of that assessment, barriers were erected to control vehicular access to the cemetery. These steps were taken out of concern for personal safety.”
Last weekend, Charlottesville saw one of its Confederate monuments vandalized. Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Robert E. Lee statue in Market Street Park was covered in red paint.
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from the University of Virginia on Monday, July 6.
