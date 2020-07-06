JMU further delays Class of 2020 in-person commencement ceremonies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison University is postponing its on-campus commencement ceremonies to honor its class of 2020. The events were planned for August 7 and 8.
JMU says after discussing the current status of the pandemic with health officials and to comply with Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order limiting in-person public gatherings to 250 people or less, it decided to postpone the ceremonies.
The university says it is determined to host an in-person ceremony to honor its graduates but due to many uncertainties, it will not announce a new date.
James Madison University Media Release:
The JMU Class of 2020 was officially conferred in a virtual ceremony in May and received a special gift in the mail from the university. The Class of 2020 consists of 4,508 students. The top three undergraduate majors are health sciences, interdisciplinary liberal studies and psychology. The top three graduate programs are education fifth year format (master of arts in teaching), master of education in special education and master’s degree in accounting.
